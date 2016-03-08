Barcelona held meeting with PSG over French midfielder wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea
11 July at 11:30According to Spanish news outlet Sport, Barcelona held meetings with representatives of Paris Saint-Germain in Paris yesterday over the potential signing of Adrien Rabiot. The 23-year-old is considered to be one of the best midfielders to come out of France and Barcelona are looking to strengthen their midfield after the departure of Paulinho to former club Guangzhou Evergrande.
The wantaway French midfielder is a target of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur; whilst Barcelona appear to be in pole position for his signature. However, Barcelona may struggle to meet Paris Saint-Germain’s demands for the midfielder and talks will be held over the coming days to try and strike a deal.
Rabiot’s current contract expires on the 30th June 2019 and Paris Saint-Germain will look to cash in on the midfielder before he is able to leave on a free next summer.
With a number of top clubs interested, it is only a matter of time before one makes an official bid for the Frenchman.
