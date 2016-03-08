Barcelona, here is the Valverde situation
24 September at 09:30Josep Maria Bartomeu and Ernesto Valverde's agent had a meeting after the Barca-PSV UCL game as they discussed the Barca coach's future according to Mundo Deportivo. They wanted to see if the conditions were in place for a contract renewal as talks will continue in the future since Valverde seems happy with the blaugrana and they like him a lot too. He might want to have a bigger say on their transfer strategy in months to come but this remains to be seen. Bartomeu wants to avoid any type of distractions on the matter which is why talks between the involved parties have been ongoing of late.
Barcelona just played against Girona as the game ended 2-2 at the Camp Nou. It is a deceiving result for them as Lenglet was sent off early on. You can view more news on the matter right here on Calciomercato.com. There should be more to come on the matter in the coming days...
