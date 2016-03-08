Barcelona hit back at Maradona over Messi claims
16 October at 23:15FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi have both started this season off very well as they have important objectives ahead. After Diego Armando Maradona's statements on Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona decided to hit back. Josep Vives (FC Barcelona's spokesman) had this to say on the matter (via
Marca): "Maradona's statement? The only thing we have to say is that Leo Messi is an example on and off the field...".
