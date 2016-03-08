Barcelona hoping to extend Valverde's contract

With the transfer market closing in a few days, Barcelona are super busy yet the club is still focused on what they already have as they are planning on extending the contract of head coach Ernesto Valverde.

This is the final year in Valverde's contract but according to Mundo Deportivo, Barca's plan is to keep their tactician for a couple of more years.

The club's technical director, Eric Abidal will meet with the manager next month to put a final pen to paper on the issue.

Valverde moved to Barcelona from Atletico Bilbao and managed to lead the club to win La Liga and Copa Del Rey.

The Catalan side were unbeaten in all their league fixtures last season, but the disappointing part for them was the shocking loss to Roma in the quarter final of the UEFA Champions League.

The club started the new season with their coach, they won the Super Cup against Sevilla and the opening game of La Liga against Alaves.

