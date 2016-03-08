Barcelona identify Suarez future replacement
14 September at 17:40Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona have reportedly identified veteran striker Luis Suarez’s long-term replacement.
The 32-year-old is in the twilight of his career but has been an outstanding striker for the club ever since joining the Catalonia giants in the summer of 2014 where he has scored 131 goals in just 164 league appearances.
As per the fichajes.com, the current La Liga holders have already identified the man to replace the Uruguay international and he is none other than Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.
