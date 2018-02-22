It looks like Barcelona are speeding up their pursuit of Antoine Griezmann,

The Catalan paper claims that the French star will be the subject of an €115 million offer from Barca, more than the €100m release clause from his Atletico Madrid.

The Culés are said to be in a hurry as the Red Devils are reported to be rejoining the race for the striker.

Griezmann has netted 27 times in all comps for the Colchoneros, and has long been linked to Barcelona. Manchester United were interested in signing him in the last two summers, but ended up nabbing Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku instead, the latter for €75m.

Barcelona will need someone to replace Neymar up front, while fellow attackers Gerard Deulofeu and Paco Alcacer don’t look capable of playing for them.

Signing Griezy would be, for some, the final nail in making United a competitive Premier League candidate.