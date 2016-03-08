Barcelona intensify pursuit of Inter Milan star
25 October at 16:30Lautaro Martinez is quickly becoming an integral part of the set-up at Inter Milan. Last season, under Luciano Spalletti, Martinez was given somewhat of a supporting role, only really coming on in the final moments of matches and struggling, therefore, to make an impact with those minutes.
Under new head coach Antonio Conte, however, Martinez has been given a much more prominent role, especially with the injury suffered by Manchester United loanee Alexis Sanchez. Martinez scored a goal and missed a penalty in Inter's 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund during the week and is looking to keep up his good form heading into this weekend's game against Parma.
During the summer, Lautaro was linked with a move to Barcelona, with various reports suggesting that his Argentine compatriot Lionel Messi personally asked the Catalan giants to sign him from Inter. However, the player stayed with the Nerazzurri and the club have been working on a new contract for him.
Now, as per Spanish daily AS, Barcelona have assigned scouts to follow Lautaro more closely, as they wish to perhaps launch a more serious attempt to sign the player in the summer of 2020 to bolster their ageing front line.
