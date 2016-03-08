...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Barcelona-Inter: Video, Brozovic incredibly blocks Suarez free-kick

24 October at 22:35
During the exciting clash between Inter and Barcelona at Nou Camp, Brozovic showed off a somewhat unorthodox defensive tactic, incredibly enough blocking a certain goal thanks to it. 
 
It all happened when Suarez was lining up to take a free-kick on the edge of the box. As all of the players in the Inter wall jumped, Brozovic decided to play it safe by lying down behind the wall. 
 
Incredibly, this decision was crucial as Suarez 's attempt went under the wall and looked destined to end up in the back of the net, though it was blocked by the smart Brozovic. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.