It all happened when Suarez was lining up to take a free-kick on the edge of the box. As all of the players in the Inter wall jumped, Brozovic decided to play it safe by lying down behind the wall.

Incredibly, this decision was crucial as Suarez 's attempt went under the wall and looked destined to end up in the back of the net, though it was blocked by the smart Brozovic.

