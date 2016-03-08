Barcelona-Inter: Live, Confirmed line-ups

Antonio Conte's men only managed a draw at home against Slavia Prague in the first round, which certainly isn't good enough for a team of their level. Barcelona, meanwhile, drew away at Borussia Dortmund in what was a tough game.

Therefore, a win would serve Inter's chances of qualifying well, although it's still very early stages of the competition. This weekend, they will face Juventus in the Derby d'Italia, and thus they can't burn all of their energy on tonight's encounter.

In just under an hour, Barcelona will take on Inter in the second round of the Champions League group stage, looking to grab their first victory after drawing the first game of the group. As for the Nerazzurri, they will be looking to do exactly the same.