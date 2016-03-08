Barcelona, pursuit of Inter striker halts

Barcelona’s pursuit of Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez may be over before it begins as the Italian side are not only not willing to negotiate, but are currently laying out a new contract for the Argentine.



Mundo Deportivo report that Inter have informed Barcelona that they are not interested in the club paying the player’s release clause of €110 million, and if they wish to acquire his services will need to fork out almost double.

This comes after Inter announced it has plans to extend the Argentine's contract until 2024, with a release clause of over €222 million.