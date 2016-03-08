Barcelona, interest in young and exciting Argentinian defender
16 January at 21:40Barcelona are looking to sign 18-year-old Boca Juniors defender Santiago Ramos Mingo this month, according to a report from Spanish media outlet Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the arrival of Quique Setien as the new head coach of the Blaugrana has brought a lot of optimism in the club’s headquarters, with the team now looking to strengthen the squad with players fit for Setien’s tactical system. The Blaugrana have specifically identified Ramos Mingo as a good fit for the club and his young age means he’ll be an investment for the future as well.
The 18-year-old Argentinian defender is a youth product of Boca Juniors and has impressed Barcelona. The Catalan club are currently top of the Spanish league after 19 games, tied on points with rivals Real Madrid. The club have also qualified for the knockout rounds of the Champions League after finishing top of their group.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments