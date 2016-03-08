Barcelona interested in Fiorentina’s Milenkovic
18 November at 14:00Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are interested in signing Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina’s centre-back Nikola Milenkovic, as per La Nazione cited by Football-Italia.
The 22-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and has been in impressive form for his current club in the ongoing season.
As per the latest report, the Catalan-based club—who are clearly struggling on the defensive front in the ongoing campaign—have identified Milenkovic as a perfect fit to bolster their squad and are likely to make an approach for him in the January transfer window.
It is believed that the Viola will be also open to letting the Serbia international leave the club in the mid-season transfer window as they are eager to generate fund in order to strengthen different areas of the squad.
However, Fiorentina are unlikely to let Milenkovic—who joined them in 2017 from Partizan Belgrade on a reported transfer fee of €5 million—cheaply whereas Barca's hierarchy are also ready to meet the Italian club’s valuation of the player.
