Barcelona interested in Flamengo talent Reinier but he may be too expensive
05 December at 16:15Barcelona are interested in 17-year-old Flamengo talent Reinier, but the price may be too dear for them, according to a report from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Catalan club have been impressed with the Brazilian teenager’s performances so far this season with Flamengo and consider him a player with a high level of potential. Initially, his release clause was set at €70 million, but the new contract signed with the Brazilian club last month halved that, to only €35 million.
However, the report continues, the Blaugrana still consider that price too expensive for a young player is currently unproven in a top league. So far this season Reinier has made 14 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring four goals and providing two assists in that time. He is contracted to Flamengo until 2024 and is likely to be followed by Barcelona next year as well.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments