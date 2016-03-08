Barcelona join race for Juventus full-back Cancelo
04 July at 11:15According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, Barcelona have joined the race to sign Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo; who appears to be leaving the club this summer, with Manchester City and Bayern Munich already heavily linked to the talented defender.
Cancelo fell out of favour in Turin at the end of this season, with average performances since January leading many to forget his strong start to the 2018/19 season. Cancelo joined Juventus from Valencia last summer, after a spell on loan with Inter Milan.
