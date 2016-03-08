Barcelona join race for Juventus full-back Cancelo

04 July at 11:15
According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, Barcelona have joined the race to sign Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo; who appears to be leaving the club this summer, with Manchester City and Bayern Munich already heavily linked to the talented defender.

Cancelo fell out of favour in Turin at the end of this season, with average performances since January leading many to forget his strong start to the 2018/19 season. Cancelo joined Juventus from Valencia last summer, after a spell on loan with Inter Milan. 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.