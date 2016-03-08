Barcelona join race for Russia's World Cup sensation
16 June at 13:45Spanish giants FC Barcelona have reportedly joined the race to sign Russian star and Juventus target Aleksandr Golovin.
The 22-year-old Russian playmaker dazzled for his country in the opening game of the FIFA World Cup as Russia picked up a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia. The midfielder assisted twice and scored from a terrific free kick very late in the game.
Tuttosport report that Barcelona have entered the race to sign the CSKA Moscow midfielder, with Juventus already having drawn links with him.
It is said that Golovin's valuation has increased since that performance against Saudi Arabia and he is valued at 20 million euros by CSKA Moscow.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments