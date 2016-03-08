Barcelona, Juventus target de Ligt close to signing

According to ESPN, Barcelona are one step ahead for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt. The Blaugrana are finalising the details of the deal to beat off the competition of Juventus and Bayern Munich.

The La Liga leaders are said to have the situation ‘under control’ and would be extremely disappointed if they were to lose out on the Dutch wonderkid. Recent reports in Holland are also cited as further evidence that deal is close to completion, with a Dutch source saying de Ligt “only wants to listen to Barcelona, and Ajax will warn Barcelona if another comes in with a competitive offer, as they did with de Ligt.”

Ajax value the central defensive prodigy at around €75 million, but have stated that they want all of their players focused on their battle to seal the Eredivisie title, before they get distracted by transfers. Ajax are currently level with PSV at the top of table with four matches still to play.