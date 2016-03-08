Barcelona, key replacement for Luis Suarez identified
13 November at 18:45Barcelona are thinking of RB Salzburg Erling Braut Haaland as a replacement for the aging Luis Suarez, according to a report from ESPN via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Blaugrana are interested in the 19-year-old striker, who is currently valued at around €100 million, owing to his explosive start to the season. So far this season the Norwegian forward has scored 26 goals in 18 games for the Austrian side, including five hattricks. He has also scored seven goals in four Champions League appearances.
Apollo Heyes
