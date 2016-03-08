Barcelona, Koeman could terminate Netherlands contract before Euro 2020
21 October at 19:00Netherlands coach Ronaldo Koeman could free himself from his contract with the Dutch national team as early as March next year in order to join Barcelona, according to a report from Spanish daily newspaper Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the 56-year-old Dutch coach, who played with the Blaugrana for six years in the early 1990s, has a special clause in his contract that allows him to quit the Dutch national team in order to take over the role as Barcelona head coach.
He could be freed from this contract as early as March, the report continues, leaving his current role before next summer’s European Championships. Current Blaugrana coach Ernesto Valverde has come under fire from fans due to the club’s poor performance in the Champions League last season, with rumours circulating that another poor season in Europe could see his dismissal.
Barcelona, under Valverde’s guidance, are currently top of La Liga with 19 points, one point ahead of rivals Real Madrid.
Apollo Heyes
