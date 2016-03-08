La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly leading the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Adrien Rabiot.The French midfielder has a contract at PSG that runs out in the summer of 2019 and he is demanding a wage that the Parisiens are not willing to pay him in a possible contract.The Spanish press state that Barcelona are currently leading the chase to sign Rabiot, with AC Milan, Tottenham and Juventus also in the race to secure the services of the midfielder.Potential suitors will look to sign the Frenchman on a free transfer as he will be available for a pre-contract transfer in the upcoming January transfer window.Although Barcelona are leading the chase, Leonardo was the one who helped Rabiot get his debut at PSG and Juventus have always had a knack for signing prominent on a free transfer, with Emre Can being the latest example.