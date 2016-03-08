Barcelona legend names 3 clubs to challenge Juve for Champions League
23 October at 16:15Barcelona legend Xavi may no longer be playing his football for the Catalan giants but can be considered as one of the greatest central midfielders the club, and perhaps even the game, has ever seen. Speaking to Il Corriere dello Sport, Xavi spoke about the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus, Lionel Messi and Italian football:
“Will Inter benefit from the absence of Messi? A big advantage because Leo is the strongest
that I played, the only one who can make the difference by himself and anytime. Yes, no doubt, for me Messi is the strongest in the world, indeed, the strongest in history. Ronaldo was not tied to Real as Messi is tied to the jersey from Bologna: Neymar also left Barcelona and he said yes to PSG.
“I do not see anything strange in the transfer of the Portuguese to Turin. Perhaps he wanted to try a new experience in a training that could guarantee him to win the Champions League again and chose Juventus, a club that has a fantastic mentality and matured in the course of a centenarian history of successes.
“Juve favourites? Favourites no because there are also Barcelona, City and Real. The winner will come out among these four.
“Italian football? I'm sure Italy will come back up. Sometimes you have to take a step back and then make two forward and it seems to me that after the elimination from the World Championships in Russia something from you is moving. The Mancini national team has won in Poland, the Serie A is a tournament that expresses important values and in the Champions League your teams can all pass the turn. Italy will return great as it was in the past when some bitterness to us Spaniards has given it.”
