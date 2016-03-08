Barcelona, Lenglet: 'Griezmann is as happy with Barca as he is with France...'
12 November at 20:45Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has tried to quell rumours that French forward Antoine Griezmann is unhappy with the Blaugrana, touching on the 28-year-old striker in an interview with French media outlet France Football via Calciomercato.com.
Lenglet, teammate and compatriot of Griezmann, said: “We see him very happy with France, but he is also happy at Barça. He smiles there too.”
Griezmann has struggled to settle with the Blaugrana since his arrival from rivals Atlético Madrid this summer. In 15 appearances for the Catalan side, he has only scored four goals and provided three assists, disappointing considering his €120 million transfer fee.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments