Barcelona linked with shock move for AC Milan target
26 June at 17:10Reports from Spain suggest that La Liga giants are eyeing a shock move to sign Monaco and AC Milan target Radamel Falcao.
Falcao has rediscovered his mojo at Monaco after spending consecutive frustrating spells at Manchester and Chelsea. Last season, appeared in 26 Ligue 1 games and found the back of the net 18 times and racked up a tally of four assists. His performances have attracted interest from AC Milan already.
Don Balon report that Barcelona could be eyeing a move to sign Falcao, as they feel the need to sign a striker this summer and feel the Colombian is tailor made for them.
Falcao could reportedly be willing to lower his demands to wear the famous Barcelona jersey.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
