Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool: Full-time as Messi and Suarez give hosts lead
01 May at 22:45FC Barcelona host Liverpool at Camp Nou this evening as the two sides contest the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final. It is a high stakes game with both sides eager to get a good result this evening; to put themselves in as good a position as possible for the second leg. After Ajax defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in London last night, a potential final tie with the Dutch side looks to be on the cards; with the Eredivisie side looking like underdogs who are certainly not to be underestimated.
MATCH FACTS
- Barcelona have won more Champions League games against English sides (27) than any side has won against clubs from a particular nation in the competition’s history.
- Liverpool have never lost in four previous away meetings with Barcelona in all competitions (W2 D2) – against no other side do they have a better unbeaten away record in all European competition (also four vs Porto).
- Liverpool are the only English side to win away at Barcelona in European competition, beating them 1-0 in the 1975-76 UEFA Cup and 2-1 in the 2006-07 Champions League.
- Barcelona have only progressed from one of their four European Cup/Champions league semi-finals against English opposition, having been knocked out in 1974-75 by Leeds United, 2007-08 by Man Utd and 2011-12 by Chelsea. Their only such progression came in 2008-09 against Chelsea, before beating Man Utd in the final in Rome.
