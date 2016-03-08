Barcelona have won more Champions League games against English sides (27) than any side has won against clubs from a particular nation in the competition’s history.

Liverpool have never lost in four previous away meetings with Barcelona in all competitions (W2 D2) – against no other side do they have a better unbeaten away record in all European competition (also four vs Porto).

Liverpool are the only English side to win away at Barcelona in European competition, beating them 1-0 in the 1975-76 UEFA Cup and 2-1 in the 2006-07 Champions League.

Barcelona have only progressed from one of their four European Cup/Champions league semi-finals against English opposition, having been knocked out in 1974-75 by Leeds United, 2007-08 by Man Utd and 2011-12 by Chelsea. Their only such progression came in 2008-09 against Chelsea, before beating Man Utd in the final in Rome.

FC Barcelona host Liverpool at Camp Nou this evening as the two sides contest the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final. It is a high stakes game with both sides eager to get a good result this evening; to put themselves in as good a position as possible for the second leg. After Ajax defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in London last night, a potential final tie with the Dutch side looks to be on the cards; with the Eredivisie side looking like underdogs who are certainly not to be underestimated.