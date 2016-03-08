Barcelona-Liverpool: details of Coutinho clauses revealed
22 September at 09:20Liverpool can make an extra € 30 million from the Coutinho deal that saw the Brazilian star join Barcelona last January for € 110 million plus add-ons.
The Daily Mirror points out that one of these bonuses are linked with the performance of the Blaugrana in the Champions League.
The Reds received £ 4.4 million (approximately € 5 million) when Barcelona qualified for the Champions League last season and the same will happen at the end of the 2018/19 campaign should the La Liga giants repeat the same achievement.
Barcelona are also due to pay the same amount if they win Europe’s elite competition this season but the biggest slice of Coutinho’s bonuses depend on his appearances with his new club.
Barcelona, in fact, are paying € 5 million each time the Brazilian makes 25 appearances with the Blaugrana. This means Coutinho’s first 100 appearances with Barcelona will cost the club € 20 million.
The Coutinho deal between Liverpool and Barcelona was finalized almost one year ago but the Catalans have yet to pay the entire fee for the services of the Brazilian star.
