Barcelona loanee has nightmare Serie A debut

Barcelona owned Marlon played for Sassuolo this past week-end as he made his debut for the club in the Italian Serie A. Marlon who joined Sassuolo in part because of Mario Balotelli made a nice tackle on Cagliari' Marco Sau early on in the game. Things turned sour for him late on in the game as he was sent off for a second yellow card. It wasn't a great debut for him as the game ended 2-2 between Sassuolo and Cagliari. Click on our gallery section to view some Marlon-Sassuolo pictures right here on Calciomercato.com.