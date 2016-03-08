Barcelona look to do a Malcom with Roma for Sassuolo star
08 September at 14:55La Liga giants Barcelona are also interested in signing Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi, who is also chased by Roma.
It is said that Roma have always been after Berardi and they missed out on signing him this past summer. And it isn't just this summer, Roma have been looking to sign the Italian since the last two summers.
Catalan outlet Sport, Barcelona are also interested in signing Berardi and they've begun following the progress of the Italian already.
Roma want to avoid another Malcom-esque situation and are looking to tighten the screws on the winger in the next few weeks. The giallorossi are aware of the fact that Barcelona and Sassuolo have excellent relations for how they dealt with the transfer of Marlon and that has alerted them to tying up the loose ends of a possible deal for Berardi.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
