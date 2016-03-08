Barcelona look to sign Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz next summer: the details
13 December at 14:15Barcelona have informed Napoli that they are willing to submit a bid for star midfielder Fabian Ruiz next summer, according to a report from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Blaugrana appreciate the qualities of the 23-year-old Spaniard, who is contracted to the Partenopei until 2023. The player’s strong control of the Napoli midfield this season has been one of the few bright spots for the club, despite their sluggish start to the season in the league.
Therefore, Barcelona intend to submit an offer for Ruiz next summer, the report highlights, as they understand that Napoli are unlikely to let the player leave in the upcoming January transfer window. However, they will face strong competition from fellow Spanish side Real Madrid, who have also been following the 23-year-old Spanish midfielder this season.
So far this season Ruiz has made 19 appearances for the Partenopei, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process.
Apollo Heyes
