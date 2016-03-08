Barcelona 5-1 Lyon: Messi responds to Ronaldo with magnificent display

Barcelona will face Olympique Lyon tonight in the second leg of the Champions League last 16. After a 0-0 draw in the first leg, it is all up for the grabs at the Nou Camp tonight and Lionel Messi and co. as well as the French side will look to qualify to the next round of the competition.



The goalless draw from the opening match gives some chances to Lyon, however, Barcelona's home record has been remarkable and the Blaugrana have not lost at the Nou Camp since the beginning of December (9 wins and 3 draws in all competitions). The last time Valverde's men didn't score at home was 13 months ago.



The last 16 is a favourite phrase of this competition for Barcelona. Out of the last 16 home matches in the last 16, they won 11 times and have not lost at their stadium in the Champions League for 29 matches (26 wins and 3 draws). In 21 of these matches, moreover, it was a win by two and more goals.