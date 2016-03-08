Here are the first blaugrana words of Malcom as the Brazilian moved from Bordeaux to Barcelona today. Let's not forget that he was inches away from joining Roma (as he was even supposed to arrive in Rome yesterday) but in the end, Barcelona came out on top. Here is what he had to say on the matter as he talked to the Spanish press:" To arrive here at Barcelona is an amazing feeling for me that's for surel, it is a dream come true. I will be playing in the best football club in the entire world. I will try to help my teammates out as much as I could. I can't wait to start this new adventure. It is an incredible feel, I can't even tell you how I feel...". You can click on our gallery section to view Barcelona's posts on the matter as they seem happy to have signed Malcom...