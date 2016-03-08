Barcelona man reveals why he turned down Juve move
14 November at 14:35During the summer, Barcelona purchased French centre-back Clement Lenglet from Sevilla. Lenglet spoke to Goal.com in an interview which revealed how close he was to joining Juventus back in 2012 when the Frenchman played for Nancy in the French second division.
“I was at Nancy and I had played only three months in the second division of France when Juventus came to sign me for themselves. However, I was 18 years old and behind me I had only a few months played as a professional. With the defence that Juventus had at that point, I could not play and progress, it was not a good time to leave my club. At this moment, I am very happy for this decision, because I eventually arrived at a very large club.”
Lenglet was reportedly a target of Manchester United in the summer, with Barcelona ultimately signing the Frenchman to grow alongside his compatriot and Barca’s best central defender Samuel Umtiti.
