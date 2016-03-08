Barcelona man reveals why he turned down Juve move

14 November at 14:35
During the summer, Barcelona purchased French centre-back Clement Lenglet from Sevilla. Lenglet spoke to Goal.com in an interview which revealed how close he was to joining Juventus back in 2012 when the Frenchman played for Nancy in the French second division.
 
“I was at Nancy and I had played only three months in the second division of France when Juventus came to sign me for themselves. However, I was 18 years old and behind me I had only a few months played as a professional. With the defence that Juventus had at that point, I could not play and progress, it was not a good time to leave my club. At this moment, I am very happy for this decision, because I eventually arrived at a very large club.”
 
Lenglet was reportedly a target of Manchester United in the summer, with Barcelona ultimately signing the Frenchman to grow alongside his compatriot and Barca’s best central defender Samuel Umtiti.
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.