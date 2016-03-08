Barcelona manager Quique Setien blocks Arturo Vidal exit?

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal looks set to miss out on a transfer to Inter after newly-appointed manager Quique Setien has stated that he wants to retain the services of the Chilean, reports Sportsmole.



After spending 18 months as a squad player under Ernesto Valverde, Arturo was keen on linking up with former coach Antonio Conte under his thriving regime at Inter this January.

The doubts about Vidal's future became most obvious when the player stormed out of training, notably furious as to his exclusion from the Barcelona squad to take on Real Madrid that week.



Due to his age, the 32-year-old is also a wise sale for the board, who are said to be ready to listen to offers for the Chilean if they rise above the 15 million euro region.



Reports in Spain also suggest that Setien intends to play Vidal a lot more during the second half of the campaign, and is an admirer of his style of play.



Anthony Privetera