Barcelona manager sends clear signal to Inter: the latest on Vidal
03 January at 19:00Ahead of tomorrow's derby between Barcelona and Espanyol, Ernesto Valverde spoke at the press conference (via Calciomercato.com) about various topics, including the transfer market. In fact, he hinted that Inter target Arturo Vidal will stay in January.
The Chilean midfielder has been linked with the club for quite some time now, as Antonio Conte seemingly wants to reunite with the player, having made the midfield a priority this transfer window. As mentioned, though, Valverde sent a clear signal.
"After the sale of Aleñá, I think there will be any other departures. I will count on the players that I currently have, including a few from the second team," he stated.
Words that reiterate the thoughts of Barcelona on Inter's interest, as they have no intention of parting ways with Vidal for the time being. Unless they decide to make any signings for the midfield, the Chilean will hardly move this month.
The Nerazzurri, meanwhile, remain firm on the loan offer with a buy-out clause set at €15m, thanks to Vidal's willingness to return to Italy to play with greater continuity.
