Barcelona may hold advantage in race for Manchester United and Juventus target
01 July at 12:15Lazio’s Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a move to one of Europe’s elite ever since he found form for the Biancoceleste this season.
Milinkovic-Savic, 23, has finished international duty with Serbia at the World Cup, in which he failed to impress and the Serbs crashed out of the group stage.
Now, it is time for the future of the starlet to be decided, with Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid and, it appears, Barcelona all interested in securing his services.
As Lazio president Claudio Lotito has slapped a price-tag of around €130m-€140m on the midfielder, whoever comes in for the Serbian will presumably need to offer a player in exchange.
According to the latest reports from La Repubblica, Barcelona could hold the best option in terms of tempting Lazio into selling their man. This option takes the form of Brazilian midfielder Rafinha, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Inter Milan.
Inter had an obligation to buy, if they achieved Champions League football, which they did, yet refused to pay Barcelona the full amount and thus, are on bad terms. Therefore, Barcelona could look to assist Lazio in overtaking their Serie A rivals by giving them a real asset in the SMS deal.
