Barcelona meet Liverpool target's agent amid disciplinary problems
14 November at 11:30The situation of Ousmane Dembele at Barcelona is getting complicated. The French attacker is having problems in the dressing room. He does not quite understand and does not comply with the rules at the club, with his continuous delays and lapses as well as strange behaviours.
The last happened last week when he did not go to training as he suffered from a gastroenteritis and the club took a while to locate him, an hour and a half, with the consequent discomfort that this cause between the technical staff and his teammates.
This episode has been the last of a series of lapses that have been filling the glass of patience of those in charge at Barcelona. To tackle this crisis situation, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, the club and the agent of the player, Moussa Sissoko, arranged a meeting that was held yesterday. The player himself was not present, because he is currently reporting to international duty for France.
The position of Barcelona is clear. Dembele is trusted for its quality and potential. The best proof is the great investment that was made to sign him in 2017: 105 million euros plus 40 more in bonuses, of which 10 million have already been paid. It was the solution chosen after Neymar's departure. But Barcelona do not want any more delays or problems.
Sissoko made his position clear on Monday in an interview with Radio Monte Carlo: "We are aware that Ousmane has things to improve, but it is normal at his age. There were talks of problems in concentration for the game against Inter and the coach denied it. Now gastroenteritis. It is true he called the club a little late, but he was sick. He continues to work in a great club, the coach appreciates him, like Deschamps in the national team. And I know that Abidal is very happy with what Ousmane is doing, he knows he is training well."
