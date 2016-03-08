Barcelona: Messi can leave for free on one condition, the ‘next Suarez’ is in Liverpool
17 October at 17:35Lionel Messi can leave Barcelona for free on one condition. According to Mundo Deportivo, the La Liga giants will allow their superstar to leave the Nou Camp for nothing only if he joins a club which is not included the top leagues.
Messi’s Barcelona contract expires in 2021 but the Blaugrana will allow the Argentinean to leave the club one year before the expiration date, the same thing that they did with Dani Alves who left Barcelona in summer 2016 to join Juventus as a free agent. His contract would have expired in 2017.
Meantime according to el Chiringuito de Jugones, the Blaugrana seem to have identified the heir of Luis Suarez in Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino.
The La Liga giants are preparing for life after Suarez as the performances of the Uruguay striker have dropped. Firmino is one of the candidates to replace him alongside Genoa’s Piatek who has been monitored several times by the Blaugrana.
