Barcelona, Messi not called up for tomorrow's game against Inter
09 December at 16:15Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has announced the list of players that he has called up for tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Inter, and their star forward Lionel Messi is absent, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the coach has decided to call up multiple star players to the squad, including Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez, but has left Messi out due to the important run of games the Blaugrana are facing over the next few weeks. Barcelona have already guaranteed to qualify for the next round of the Champions League, and even a loss against Inter won’t see them give up their first-place spot.
Despite this, the Nerazzurri won’t view this game any lighter, as anything except a win against Barcelona will see them drop out of the competition and into the Europa League, a drop that has important economic concerns as well.
Here is the list of Barcelona players in tomorrow’s squad:
Ter Stegen, Rakitic, Sergio, Todibo, Suarez, Neto, Lenglet, Wague, Griezmann, Alena, De Jong, Vidal, Umtiti, Junior, Inaki Pena, Perez, Riqui Puig, Ansu Fati, Araujo, Morer.
