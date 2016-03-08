Barcelona midfielder Arthur robbed during Barça-Liverpool

02 May at 17:30
Barcelona midfielder Arthur was present on the bench for the game between Barcelona and Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final first leg last night, in which the Catalan giants won 3-0 at their own ground. 

However, as has been reported by El Taquigrafo, during the match, before the final whistle, Arthur's home was robbed; with two robbers taking a number of important items, as well as threatening the Brazilian's brother with a machete.

