Barcelona midfielder Arthur robbed during Barça-Liverpool
02 May at 17:30Barcelona midfielder Arthur was present on the bench for the game between Barcelona and Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final first leg last night, in which the Catalan giants won 3-0 at their own ground.
However, as has been reported by El Taquigrafo, during the match, before the final whistle, Arthur's home was robbed; with two robbers taking a number of important items, as well as threatening the Brazilian's brother with a machete.
