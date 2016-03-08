Barcelona midfielder eyed as Luka Modric alternative
11 August at 10:55Serie A giants Inter have reportedly identified Barcelona midfielder Rafinha as an alternative to Luka Modric.
We have previously reported that Real Madrid have made it clear to the agent of Modric that the player won't be sold this summer, despite him being intent on a switch to the nerazzurri.
SportItalia report that Inter have identified Rafinha as an alternative to Modric, some weeks after a permanent move for the Barcelona man had fallen through. Despite that, a possibility of an Inter move lingers.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
