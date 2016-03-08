Barcelona midfielder has already responded to Inter

Arturo Vidal is Inter's first choice. Antonio Conte wants him and the Nerazzurri club is pressing to give the Chilean to his coach as soon as possible.



According to Sky Sport and reported by calciomercato, Vidal's yes has been going on for some time, he remains to convince Barcelona as the club is currently in a middle ground of not knowing what to do.

In order to balance the books, Barcelona would be wise in cashing in on the Chilean. At 32 years old, Arturo Vidal still has a book value of around 15-20 million euros, a fee that would please the masses on the board of Barca.



It is however, not in the best interests of manager Valverde who is constantly reiterating the importance of Vidal to the Barcelona side. It is reported team mates such as Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi would also go against the grain of wanting to sell their midfielder to Italy.

It is difficult to see a solution on the horizon, with both parties keen on getting their way this January.



For more news visit our homepage

Anthony Privetera