The movement. The finish. The smile. Anyone else experiencing deja vu after watching that first goal #CarbonCopy pic.twitter.com/MwdD9uJ6iS — Inter (@Inter_en) October 22, 2018

Barcelona will face Inter on Wednesday evening in the third round of the Champions League group stage and both clubs will look to add a third consecutive win to tighten their position in group B.Both clubs have also transmitted the pre-match atmosphere on social media, in particular, Twitter, where Barcelona's social media team published a video of Mauro Icardi's goals for the Blaugrana in the club's youth sides where the Inter captain played for 3 years. And the Nerazzurri did not wait long for a response, referring to the recent win in the derby against Milan in it.