Barcelona, multiple Italian clubs interested in Moussa Wague
13 December at 18:45There are multiple Italian clubs interested in signing Barcelona right back Moussa Wague, according to a report from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Blaugrana have received various offers from the Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Premier League for the 21-year-old Senegalese full back, who has impressed in his limited playing time with the Catalan club this season. He has made three appearances for Barcelona this season, including the full 90 minutes against Inter in the Champions League.
Apollo Heyes
