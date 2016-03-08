Barcelona news: Serie A trio targeted, shock Wenger link
18 October at 15:00Barcelona have had a relatively strong start to their 2018/19 campaign, in second place in La Liga but without a win in 5 games. Barca have lost to Leganes and drawn with Valencia, Bilbao and Girona in their last four and perhaps patience is wearing thin with the current set-up at the club.
According to what has been reported by Spanish sports page AS, Barcelona have set their sights on three Serie A targets: Inter’s Milan Skriniar, Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Krzysztof Piatek of Genoa – three players considered to be amongst the strongest in the league.
Not only are Barca reportedly hunting for new players but new staff too. Goal.com are reporting that Arsene Wenger, former Arsenal manager, is being lined up as a potential replacement for Ernesto Valverde; just a few months after the Frenchman left his role at Arsenal after 22 years.
