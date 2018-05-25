Barcelona news: West Ham in pole for defender, Arsenal eye star
25 May at 16:45West Ham United are in pole position in signing Barcelona defender Marlon Santos who is currently on loan at French club Nice. This is according to the report from the Spanish website Mundo Deportivo.
Marlon Santos will have one year left on his loan deal with Nice, but West Ham United will negotiate with Barcelona and Nice for the Brazilian defender. He made a debut for Barcelona in the Champions League against Celtic a few years back.
West Ham United will be getting a good player in Marlon Santos, if they sign him from Barcelona.
The Daily Mail via Mundo Deportivo claims Arsenal new manager Unai Emery wants to sign Barcelona’s second record signing Ousmane Dembélé. Arsenal will start as a new life under Unai Emery after Arsene Wenger left the club.
Problem for Arsenal is they have a €60 million budget and if they have to sign a player like Dembele, they have to increase their transfer kitty.
