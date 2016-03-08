Barcelona observing Genoa revelation with great interest
03 October at 11:30Krzysztof Piątek has started off the season in incredible form after moving to Genoa this summer.
His record-breaking first couple of months have not escaped the attention of Europe's best clubs, with one of the absolute tops of the football world observing the Polish attacker with interest.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona in Spain are interested in Piatek. The Blaugrana have sent scouts to observe the development of the striker on numerous occasions.
For now, it is just an idea and the Spanish champions must believe that the player will continue to grow and mature even more because it is a profile that interests the Barcelona management and one that will continue to be followed.
As already mentioned, Piatek's beginning at Genoa has been extraordinary. The 23-year-old has scored 8 goals in 6 Serie A appearances so far.
The Pole also netted another 4 goals in just one Coppa Italia match. Taking all numbers into account, Piatek scored a goal on average every 50 minutes, making Barcelona's interest very much justified.
