Barcelona offer Arsenal and Juventus target plus cash for Chelsea’s French star
13 July at 18:30According to the latest reports from Sky in Italy, Barcelona have proposed a cash plus player deal to secure the services of Chelsea’s talismanic and tenacious French midfielder N’Golo Kante.
Kante joined Chelsea in 2016 for £32m after he helped Leicester City secure the Premier League title in a shock run in the 2015/16 season.
The player that Barcelona have offered Chelsea in the deal is reportedly Andre Gomes; who has been a target for a number of Premier League clubs; including Arsenal.
Barcelona have reportedly proposed the deal to Chelsea, and are awaiting a response from West London. The cash sum involved has so far yet to be disclosed, yet is likely to be upwards of €50-60 million.
Juventus have also been interested in both Andre Gomes and N’Golo Kante, so, to see both players switch would be a huge blow for the Old Lady.
