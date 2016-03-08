Chelsea winger Eden Hazard is one of the most wanted players in Europe after his astonishing World Cup with Belgium.According to Il Corriere dello Sport Chelsea have slapped a € 220 million price-tag on the World Cup semi-finalist who is also wanted by Real Madrid.​According to Onda Cero, Barcelona have offered Chelsea to sign Hazard including Ousmane Dembélé in a potential swap deal.Barcelona are also ready to deliver a ‘huge’ cash offer to sign the Belgian star.Dembélé joined Barcelona for​Dembélé had been struggling with injuries and his lack of game time prevented him from taking part to the World Cup from France.and the former BVB star is determined to begin a new chapter of his career and make return in Deschamps' squad.