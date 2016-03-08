Barcelona offer Liverpool target to Roma: the latest developments
12 June at 20:30Alisson's Roma future is in doubt as many big clubs have been following him of late. As Roma wait on, they have also been looking elsewhere as they want to be ready just in case the Brazilian keeper does leave the club. As GDS and Il Messaggero reported (via ForzaRoma.info), one name to watch out for is Robin Olsen (of Copenhagen). Other than Olsen, Cillessen is another possibility as Barcelona reportedly offered the Dutch international to Monchi.
As was also written on Calciomercato.com, Cillessen is on Roma's radar but it all depends of Alisson. The Brazilian keeper was one of the best players in the Italian Serie A this past season as his future remains to be seen...
Alisson has so far appeared in 61 games on the season for club (Roma) and country (Brazil) as he had an amazing 2017-18 so far. His focus is now on the World Cup as he and Brazil will be looking to win the WC in Russia...
Go to comments