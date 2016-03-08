Barcelona offer PSG €100m plus Coutinho for Neymar
21 June at 13:25According to Catalan newspaper Sport this morning, Barcelona and PSG have already begun negotiating the transfer of Neymar back to Barcelona. They claim that due to the frosty relationship between the two clubs, they are using intermediaries to broker the deal, and that Barca have offered the French champions €100m plus Coutinho, in order to land the wantaway Brazilian.
PSG have put a price tag of €300m on Neymar’s head, €80m more than they paid for him two summers ago, but Barcelona are well aware that his recent injury record, coupled with PSG’s desire to move him on, has significantly reduced his value, and are confident of being able to negotiate the French club down from their initial asking price.
Barcelona have their own economic issues to iron out before they can afford to pay such an exorbitant transfer fee, and Sport claim that they are preparing to move on a number of players in order to lower the wage bill and raise funds for the move. Barcelona decided at the end of the season that Rakitic, Coutinho and Umtiti were expendable, and would be available ‘for the right price’ and have let PSG know that they are happy to include any of these in any potential deal in order to lower the price, and have been given the impression that PSG are indeed keen on bringing Coutinho in.
It will certainly be a complicated transfer, with many issues for both clubs to iron out before a deal can be agreed, but for now it seems as if there is a genuine willingness for both teams to get this deal done, so long as they both feel like they have got a good deal.
