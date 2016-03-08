Barcelona offer Rakitic-Can swap: report

21 August at 18:30
Spanish giants FC Barcelona have reportedly offered a straight swap for midfielder Ivan Rakitic and Emre Can to Italian Serie A champions Juventus, according to Tuttosport.

Rakitic’s days in the Catalonia seems to be numbered with the arrival of young Frankie De Jong as the board’s hierarchy are trying to find a club that can take the Croatia international before the end of the transfer window.

On other hand, Can’s days in Turin seems to be numbered as well after the arrival of Aaron Ramsey and Adrient Rabiot on a free transfer.

Therefore, as per the new development, the defending Spanish champions have contacted the Italian club and have offered them a straight swap deal.
 

