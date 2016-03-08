Barcelona on alert as Neymar prepares for showdown talks with PSG

13 July at 17:15
Barcelona have been encouraged in their pursuit of Neymar, who is set to fly to Paris to hold showdown talks with Paris Saint-Germain about his future at the club.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a PSG exit this summer and reports have consistently claimed that he wants to leave the club this summer. Barcelona have been linked with him and would want to sign him, despite having already signed Antoine Griezmann.

Sport in Spain claim that Neymar will fly into the French capital in the morning hours of Monday after taking a private jet of his to the country.

He hadn't traveled with the club to their pre-season tour and has been ordered by Thomas Tuchel to comeback Paris to talk to his situation with Leonardo- the new sporting director.

A face to face meeting with his compatriot is planned, during which Neymar is expected to inform Leonardo about his desire to leave the Parisien side and given Barcelona hope of resigning him.

 

